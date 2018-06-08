Intelligence director withdraws divorce case

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) director Mary Tshuma has discontinued her divorce proceedings in the Lusaka High Court filed to dissolve her one-year-old marriage with her husband Kudakwashe Tshuma whom she accused of being in a habit of threatening to kill himself, and allegedly having inappropriate affairs with a number of women.In a notice of discontinuance filed in court on Wednesday, Mrs Tshuma says she wants the matter to be withdrawn entirely.

"Take notice that the petitioner wholly discontinues the petition against the respondent," reads the notice.