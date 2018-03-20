Integrated health on the button click

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

THE integrated health situation room was the buzz term almost a fortnight ago in Zambia’s health circles.

As a new tool to fast track the HIV/AIDS response in Zambia, it bears significance for being the first integrated situation room in Africa.

It was launched on March 6 by President Edgar Lungu and UNAIDS executive director, Michel Sidibé who was on an official visit to Zambia.

The situation room is considered an innovative tool that centralises health data for HIV, TB, maternal health and malaria for more effective and precise programming to reach more people with services.

More specifically it is a data visualisation platform which draws from multiple data sources and produces powerful analytical outputs for programmes. The platform can also include additional disease areas on needs basis.

It is a tool which will enable authorities at all levels to have easy access to integrated health data and allows various institutions including the President’s office, the Vice -President’s office, ministers and the Secretary to the Cabinet’s office to have data readily- available for informed decision-making.

Through the situation room, Zambians will have the opportunity to have a comprehensive picture and understanding of the country’s health status.

President Lungu described the Situation room as a milestone in the country’s e-government agenda: “It will attain strategic importance by availing timely access to critical data across all areas of health including HIV, malaria, maternal and child health. It is pleasing that all this will be available with the click of a button.”

The situation room will further enable quick feedback on health outcomes at district and community levels as well as identify any bottlenecks and challenges to accessing health services.

It can also be seen as a planning tool to help the government effectively decide on resources to be allocated in the health sector and achieve its ambitious goals of eliminating malaria, achieving epidemic control of HIV and keeping mothers and children healthy and alive.

While HIV remains a source of concern in Zambia, President Lungu simultaneously acknowledges that progress has been made towards the target of reaching zero new infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths by 2030.

But HIV was not the only health concern noted by the President as the situation room was launched. He reminded that malaria remained the leading cause of death in Zambia.

“In 2016 alone about 1,800 people died due to malaria, robbing the country of its potential human capital,” President Lungu stated.

Even though the number dropped from 2,400 deaths in 2015, it is still unacceptably high, insists the President.

He said that apart from HIV, malaria would be placed among the priority diseases that will be immediately visible in the Zambia integrated health situation room and assured that he intended to fully utilise the situation room without having to consult the Ministry of Health every time.

He further shared his intention to take the Ministry of Health to task from his informed position using the system.

Additional benefits of the situation room will be accurate programming to ensure mothers have access to HIV testing early on in their pregnancy, children living with HIV will have regular access to care and treatment and antiretroviral medicines are replenished quickly should stock-outs occur.

During his official visit to Zambia, Mr Sidibé said Zambia demonstrates that “we can make a difference in the response to disease. The response of the government, civil society and communities to the recent cholera outbreak clearly shows this. We will make the dream of ending AIDS a reality.”

He said UNAIDS would enhance bilateral relations with Zambia because the domestic stand against HIV was important for collective efforts in preventing the spread of HIV.

He also assured that the organisation would further enhance co-ordination between Zambia and various UN agencies with the view to help the country overcome HIV in any way possible.

When he met with civil society organisations in Lusaka they discussed issues such as the need for integration and human resources for health, stigma and discrimination, commodity security, treatment adherence, access to services in rural areas and issues of consent for young people.

During his address to the inaugural meeting of the national HIV prevention coalition, he emphasised that prevention needs to be community-driven and not commodity-driven.

Mr Sidibé also spoke before the Zambian parliament which he recognised as being one of the oldest legislatures in southern Africa and referred to parliamentarians as the champions of the people.

When he toured the Chilenje level 1 hospital in Lusaka which also runs an HIV health facility, he described it as “a fantastic example of integrated people-centred activities in action.”

The facility uses a neighbourhood health committee model which takes health sensitisation into communities.

It has also witnessed an increase in HIV testing from 1811 tests in the first quarter of 2017 to 5312 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In describing the specific benefits of the e-governance, President Lungu said it would improve service delivery to Zambians through enhanced monitoring capacity, increased transparency and lowering the cost of doing government business.

E-governance has been identified and adopted as one of the most efficient vehicles for appropriate, transparent and inclusive/ participatory decision making.

The adoption of e-governance is argued to make public institutions more responsive and transparent, promote efficient Public Private Partnerships (PPP), and empower citizens by making knowledge and other resources more directly accessible.

In today’s technological age, e-governance is considered the alternative to inefficient traditional knowledge systems characterised by red tape in public service delivery.

The situation room is therefore expected to stand out as a model for efficiency in public service delivery and to be embraced by all institutions and individuals intent on pushing the e-governance agenda forward.