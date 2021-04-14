Integrate customs offices – AfCFTA boss

KALONDE NYATI, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

AFRICAN Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretary general Wamkele Mene says integrating customs offices is necessary in easing trade and realising objectives of the continental trading bloc.

And AfCFTA said the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) is ready to invest US$40 billion in the adjustment facility that seeks to provide a mechanism for member states to access financial and technical resources for the implementation of the agreement and mitigate the near-term disruptions.

Mr Mene, who is in the country for the first time since his appointment, said while efforts have been made in creating AfCFTA, which seeks to allow for a free movement of people, goods and services, ensuring that customs authorities are integrated will go a long way in accelerating intra-Africa trade.

He said yesterday when he met Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) secretary general Chileshe Kapwepwe that digitisation will therefore play a critical role in linking the customs authorities, thus eliminating delays brought about by verification of documents in each country during cross-border trade.

“Markets have moved a step ahead through digitisation, but for trade to be effective, there will be need for customs offices to be interlinked through the digital platforms to verify certificates with other countries and CLICK TO READ MORE