Insure crops, livestock, farmers told

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

WITH various climatic challenges ranging from drought, floods and fall armyworms, farmers should make it mandatory to insure their crops and livestock to remain resilient, the National Union for Small-scale Farmers Association of Zambia (NUSFAZ) has said.

Acting executive director Ebony Loloji said small-scale farmers should understand the importance of taking up comprehensive insurance, which covers the crop from planting to harvest.

Mr Loloji said in an interview on Tuesday that Government did its part by delivering inputs on time under the Farmer Input Support Programme, coupled with the good rainfall received so far.

He said it is now up to small-scale farmers to protect their crops and livestock from calamities.

"Considering that majority of farmers' livelihood is dependent on the quality and quantity of the yield they produce, it is necessary to take precautionary measures to control damages they face, especially when agriculture is synonymous [with] disasters and