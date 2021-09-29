Instilling good habits in kids

CHILDREN are always a precious gift and blessing to their parents who have the responsibility of nurturing good habits and behaviour. When children, through the guidance of their parents, are exposed to good habits and behaviour as part of the learning process, they grow into well rounded adults. This is partly because the learning process in children is first developed in the home which is the foundation of all relationships.

It is the home where parents are expected to train their children in the way they should live and learn to discern right from wrong and how to behave appropriately with all those they meet and interact with. It is the absence of this guidance that leads some children to behave inappropriately in the presence of others, including elders, because most likely, they are never admonished by their parents. Some parents do not see anything wrong when their children misbehave; instead, they will laugh off or validate the bad behaviour. Depending on the parents’ reaction, children will assume that whatever they are doing is acceptable and pleasing.

For instance, there are some children who have the tendency of always asking for money and other favours from others, including those visiting their home. This is a bad habit that can have negative consequences if not addressed by parents immediately it is noticed. Imagine the danger children who are always asking for money are likely to find themselves in especially when parents are not available to protect them. There is the possibility that such children can be abused or taken advantage of by those dishing out favours. Unfortunately, in all communities, there are individuals who always prey on the vulnerability and innocence of children.

If such vices among children are not discouraged immediately they are noticed, this is what also develops into materialism where young adults will be tempted to do anything to get what they crave for so that they can fit in with their peers or friends. They will be prepared to engage in all sorts of vices to lay their hands on the latest phone, the latest weave, latest designer clothes; the list is endless. This trend has nothing to do with the background of children; they are usually motivated by what they see happening around them.

That is why, parents should be proactive by instilling positive characteristics in their children from an early age and to immediately take the necessary steps to correct the situation when they notice that their children’s behaviour is getting out of hand. Allowing bad behaviour to continue makes it difficult to correct it in the future because it will have been accepted as the norm.

As parents discipline their children, it is advisable to explain what is wrong and what constitutes acceptable behaviour. When children are made to understand what they did was wrong, it makes it easier for them to avoid repeating the same mistake or behaviour in the future. This is a critical parenting skill because often times, parents have the tendency of disciplining their children but they do not take time to explain what got the children in trouble in the first place. Allowing children to bear the consequences of their behaviour helps them to learn from their mistakes and to avoid repeating the same behaviour in the future.

Another point is that children hate to disappoint their parents, they always aim to please by earning parental praise and approval. A simple word of praise or encouragement from parents is a sign of approval which motivates children to improve their behaviour. Words of encouragement motivate children to behave appropriately; it is these actions when inculcated that develop into good habits even as they mature into adulthood. It is interesting to observe that behaviours in most homes are significantly influenced by what was taught from childhood.

Covid-19 is real; stay at home and keep safe!

Remember, children are our future, until next week, take care.

For comments:

pcmalawochilufya@yahoo.com