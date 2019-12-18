Instilling discipline during holidays

CHILDREN’S CORNER With PANIC CHILUFYA

IT IS that time of the year when children are at home on holidays and parents have to rack their brains to come up with innovative ideas to keep their children pre-occupied and hopefully out of trouble. However, this is not always the case.

Some children, especially the young adults, look at holidays as the time to behave as they deem fit.

In some cases, parents are responsible for their children’s behaviour or misbehaviour because they omit to correct or advise them, leading to bad or embarrassing behaviour.

This could be because to some parents the word “discipline” often has a negative connotation, but what they need to realise is that discipline is just as necessary as love, food and sleep when raising a child regardless of age.

Proverbs 13:24 says: “Spare the rod, spoil the child”, meaning if a parent refuses to discipline an unruly child, that child will grow accustomed to getting his or her own way. In as much as parents love their children, it is imperative to use tough love so that they are able to determine right from wrong, as a way of moulding them into responsible adults. Tough love does not necessarily mean spanking, but teaching children appropriate behaviour. Effective discipline can only begin when parents act in a manner consistent with the values they wish to impart to their young ones. The end goal of all parental discipline is to give children the ability to control their own behaviour, thoughts, and emotions for their own benefit and those they might interact with.

According to the Paediatrics Child Health (2004), the word discipline means to impart knowledge and skill to teach, although it is often equated with punishment and control.

Discipline is the structure that helps children to fit into the real world happily and effectively because it is the foundation for the development of self-discipline. Effective and positive discipline is about teaching and guiding children, not just forcing them to obey. As with all other interventions aimed at pointing out unacceptable behaviours, children should always be assured of their parents’ love and support. For this reason, trust between parents and children should be maintained and constantly built upon; this is despite the fact that enforcing discipline is one of the most important, yet difficult, responsibilities of parenting, and there are no shortcuts.

The foundation of effective discipline is respect. Children should be able to respect the parents’ authority and the rights of others. Inconsistency in applying discipline will not help children to respect their parents. Harsh discipline such as humiliation (verbal abuse, shouting, and name-calling) will also make it hard for children to respect and trust the parents.

The goal of effective discipline is to foster acceptable and appropriate behaviour in children and to raise emotionally mature adults. Disciplined children are able to postpone pleasure, they are considerate of the needs of others, they are assertive without being aggressive or hostile, and can tolerate discomfort when necessary.

Effective discipline also aims to protect children from danger, helps them to learn self-discipline, and develop a healthy conscience and an internal sense of responsibility and control, as well as instil values.

However, one of the major obstacles to achieving this is inconsistency, which tends to confuse children, regardless of their age. Telling children to “do as I say, but not as I do” does not achieve effective discipline; it is imperative for parents to be consistent role models.

Remember, children are our future. Take care and happy holidays.

