Inside the life of a mortuary attendant

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

‘THERE is no juju (medicine) needed for one to work as a mortuary attendant.”

These are words of Ernest Kasonde, one of the longest- serving mortuary attendants at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

He has worked at this institution for more than 17 years. His job involves carrying corpses from the hospital wards, loading and tagging them in the morgue fridges.

Mr Kasonde joined the UTH in February 2002 as a mortuary attendant. He says all the myths that surround this job are not true. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/