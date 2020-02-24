Insecurity no justification for killing suspects, says HRC

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Human Rights Commission is disturbed that over 40 people died at the hands of instant justice mobs and has called on the Police to step up its efforts in engaging and updating the public on measures being put in place to enhance security.

HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya said the continued killing of people suspected to be behind gas attacks is a sign that police and law enforcement agencies should step up their efforts to provide security to prevent further loss of lives.