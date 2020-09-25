Inmates voting not PF’s idea – Wina

STEVEN MVULA

Parliament

THE Patriotic Front (PF) did not birth the idea for inmates voting in national elections, Vice-

President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina said the Electoral Commission of Zambia is simply effecting a court ruling which compelled it to allow

them (inmates) to vote.

“Mr Speaker, this is not an idea imposed by the PF. It is a result of a court ruling after an

NGO went to court demanding that inmates should vote because they are Zambians.

“PF is not excited, but because we respect the law, we have allowed it to be,” she said.

Mrs Wina was responding to a follow-up question by Zambezi East Member of Parliament (MP) Brian Kambita (UPND) on why the PF wants inmates to take part in next year’s general elections. – http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/