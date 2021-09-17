Inmates eager for ‘new dawn’ pardon

CHRISTOPHER MUMBA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA commemorates her 58th independence day next month, expectations are high among 23,000 inmates in the country’s 94 correctional facilities to be pardoned under the new government. They cannot wait to see how President Hakainde Hichilema will exercise his first prerogative of mercy to pardon convicts as has been the case with all his predecessors.

This follows the head of State's recent pronouncement for speedy access to justice in the judicial system, which also indicated a pragmatic approach to the rule of law when he sworn-in defence and security chiefs. President Hichilema implored Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba to ensure that the directive was quickly adhered to. Having spent time at Lusaka Central and Mukobeko Maximum Security correctional facilities after being held on a treason charge in 2017, the President is aware of the life-threatening challenges internees endure in their confinement. The pronouncement has provoked positive reaction from some former inmates, who after serving long-term jail sentences, felt the need to form civil society organisations. Forming civil society organisations was aimed at strengthening their voices, strategic policy engagement forums and media advocacy through the use of their personal experiences and testimony to help address problems inmates have been facing for more than five decades. "The strong pronouncement by the President shortly after he appointed new defence service chiefs aligns with the Criminal Procedure Code Section 33 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia on suspects being held in police cells for only 24 hours where practicable or 48 hours. "This is as enshrined in international or human rights law before being