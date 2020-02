PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 33-YEAR-OLD inmate who raped and murdered a woman while working at a farm in Luanshya has been sentenced to hang until pronounced dead.

And Ndola High Court Judge Derrick Mulenga has urged correctional officers not to relax because correctional facilities are not training institutions where convicts are treated with kids' gloves.