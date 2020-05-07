Inmate COVID-19 positive

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ONE of the inmates recently transferred from Kafue to Mpima Remand Correctional Facility in Kabwe has tested positive for COVID-19.

Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) head of public relations Doreen Ngoma said in a statement yesterday that before being transferred, the inmates were subjected to COVID-19 tests at the University Teaching Hospitals and one of them tested positive.

Ms Ngoma said the inmate has been isolated to prevent the disease from spreading.

"The inmates were new admissions convicted in Kafue and were moved to