Football

Injury rules out Daka

March 15, 2018
1 Min Read
FILE: NATIONAL team striker Patson Daka on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
AUSTRIA-BASED Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has been ruled out of the four-nation tournament scheduled for next week in Ndola due to an injury and replaced with Nkana forward Ronald Kampamba.
Daka was among the eight foreign-based players Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda summoned for the tournament that has attracted Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia.
Daka is nursing a hamstring injury.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

