Injury rules out Daka

DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

AUSTRIA-BASED Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has been ruled out of the four-nation tournament scheduled for next week in Ndola due to an injury and replaced with Nkana forward Ronald Kampamba.

Daka was among the eight foreign-based players Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda summoned for the tournament that has attracted Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia.

Daka is nursing a hamstring injury.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/