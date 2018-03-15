DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
AUSTRIA-BASED Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has been ruled out of the four-nation tournament scheduled for next week in Ndola due to an injury and replaced with Nkana forward Ronald Kampamba.
Daka was among the eight foreign-based players Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda summoned for the tournament that has attracted Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia.
Daka is nursing a hamstring injury.
Injury rules out Daka
