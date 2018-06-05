Injuries rock Shepolopolo camp

DIANA CHIPEPO, CECILIA ZULU

Lusaka

INJURIES have put coach Bruce Mwape in panic mode after striker Etas Banda was ruled out while skipper Misozi Zulu is racing against time ahead of tomorrow’s 2018 Ghana African Women Championship second round first leg against Zimbabwe.

Mwape is optimistic Banda’s replacement will be equal to the task and has declared his team ready for the challenge.

He said Zulu, who is nursing a knee injury, is being assessed and is hopeful that his skipper will be fit for the match set for Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

"The team is ready. We have been preparing for the past four weeks but the only problem is injuries. Etas has been dropped because she has failed to recover and the other one [Zulu] is still with us. Today [yesterday] should be her last day of assessment. Somehow it is a blow because Etas was our dependable striker but we have found a