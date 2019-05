NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) says the 58 inmates who were involved in an accident on Saturday while being ferried from Kabwe to Lusaka were on a normal transfer.

Head of public relations Doreen Ngoma said in a statement yesterday that most of those that were hospitalised have been discharged.

She dismissed speculation that the inmates were returning from working on a farm.