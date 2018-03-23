Ing’ombe Ilede brought back to life

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

THE Ing’ombe Ilede National Monument Site in Chirundu district in Zambia was brought back to life by National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) archaeologists who excavated the remains of a woman believed to have been rich as well as two other skeletons in one grave in 2016.

The new excavations were done by Zambian archaeologists, Billiard Lishiko, who was the team leader. Other archaeologists in the team were Richard Mbewe, Victor Siatyoka and Elise Lumba. There was also Kagosi Mwamulowe a paleontologist, Macmillan Mudenda, the chief cultural heritage officer, and the assistant conservation cfficer-anthropology Christabel Simataa, as team members.

According to Isaac Kanguya, NHCC’s manager for information and public relations, the discovery of this particular skeleton was made by the senior conservation officer, Richard Mbewe, who stumbled upon the skeleton in the pit he was excavating.

“The excavation usually becomes slow after discovery of skeletons or pottery or other artefacts. The skeleton was found lying with the left hand supporting the head and legs folded towards the chest. The woman is believed to have lived between the periods 700 to 1100AD,” says Mr Kanguya.

The skeleton was found with beads around the neck and metal bracelet, a sign of wealth indicating the woman was rich. The woman’s head was resting on pottery.

Explains Mr Kanguya: “The NHCC had embarked on an excavation exercise in order to find more evidence to enable better interpretation and presentation of the site to the visitor. This discovery therefore gave new life to the site that was just associated with the fallen Baobab tree and a few potsherds that visitors would see scattered on the ground. Visitors to the site will now be able to take an educative trail to all the excavated pits. The total number of pits excavated was seven.”

In order to protect the pits, the commission constructed walls to the pits and shelter. Trails leading to the various pits are being considered.

Extraordinary finding

The discovery is a milestone in Zambia’s history because it was done by Zambian archaeologists working for NHCC and will add value to the historic site. The site has proved that it has a lot to offer to local and international tourists. The excavations done at the site will enhance historians’ understanding of the development of trade in the region.

Students from the University of Zambia (UNZA) School of Archaeology and History, led by prominent Zambian archaeologist Professor Francis Musonda, visited the site upon invitation from the commission during the excavations. The students, who included 4th year one were led through the process of excavation and the importance of such findings. The gesture underscores the fact that the commission as a research institution works in collaboration with institutions of higher learning.

The first excavations were done by Mr J H Chaplin and later by Dr B M Fagan and small-scale investigations by Dr D W Phillipson in 1968. The sites appear to have been an Iron Age village from about 700-1000AD and about 1400AD.

Located in Chirundu district of Lusaka Province, Ing’ombe Ilede archaeological site is one of the most important and significant archaeological sites that have revealed the history of Zambia and other countries within the sub-region. Ing’ombe Ilede has a huge Baobab tree to the western end of the site which looks like a sleeping cow, hence the name Ing’ombe Ilede, meaning a sleeping cow.

This site was discovered in 1960 during construction of a pump house for the supply of water to surrounding villages whose occupants were relocated from the valley to the Lusitu area during the construction of the Kariba Dam and was declared a national monument in 1965.

The site is situated close to the confluence of Lusitu and Zambezi Rivers. The low ridge of Ing’ombe Ilede is now occupied by Pambazana village and by a pump house for the supply of water to surrounding villages.

According to Mr Kanguya, the Iron Age archaeological remains are evidence that the site was first occupied in the 7th century AD, and reached its pinnacle in the 11th century AD. Some of the artefacts recovered from the site included textiles probably traded from India, beads of gold, glass beads, copper currency crosses, and copper ore ingots indicating that residents probably traded the ingots from Rhodesian mines (now Zimbabwe). These were traded in exchange for luxuries imported from the east coast of Africa.

The first discovery

It was the workers contracted to do the works for the building of the pump house who discovered human skeletons and contacted the then National Monuments Commission, which is now National Heritage Conservation Commission. In the same year, J H Chaplin, who was in charge of the National Monuments Commission, went to the site and carried out initial excavation works. During his excavations, he discovered a lot of information and went back.

Another archaeologist from Livingstone museum, Brian M. Fagan, went to the site in 1961 and conducted archaeological works and returned to the site in 1962 for further excavations. Results conducted by the two archaeologists reveal that about 49 human skeletons of different ages were discovered. A good collection of copper bungles, gold and glass beads, clothes and tongs where also discovered. This collection of artefacts was taken to Livingstone Museum.

The social classes or strata with a higher class buried with gold beads were ably identified by archaeologists from the 49 skeletons found. Those in control of the trade were the ones in higher class. Ing’ombe Ilede was a trading site, meaning that the gold beads were from Zimbabwe, then slaves were coming from the Copperbelt, ivory was from within Zambia, while other items such as cloths and glass bids were coming from the Middle East.

The trading area is linked to the Mwenemutapa Kingdom, which was quite strong in the 7th century in Zimbabwe, hence the link with the Zimbabwe ruins or the Great Zimbabwe, which was disturbed by the Portuguese and other foreign influences so much that after the 7th century the kingdom declined. This decline is believed to be linked to the decline in trade at Ing’ombe Ilede. Chief items from Mwenemutapa were ivory and gold, and from the Katanga were slaves and copper. The traders from the coast brought with them iron objects, beads, cloth and ceramics which they traded for gold, ivory and slaves, explains Mr Kanguya.

“Today Zambians should be proud that excavations that in most cases are done by whites and the findings are taken outside the country for verifications can now be done by trained Zambians,” notes Mr Kanguya.

The skeletons will be in situ (where they were found) so as to allow more visitors to visit the site and contribute to the development of the Ing´ombe Ilede area. Investors too are encouraged to set up lodges and restaurants for the expected patronage to the site whose significance has been greatly enhanced.

Take time off today and visit Ing´ombe Ilede, which is certainly not just a name which exists in our books. It is a real site which offers a hole-in-the-wall of the past, allowing every Zambian and foreign tourist to peer into those early times when trade and commerce were just emerging. In addition, it is diversifying Zambia’s tourism product even more.