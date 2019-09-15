Ingenuity helps man get wife

HOW WE MET With MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

DURING a community discussion on the effects of drought in Shelengi Village in Kazungula, Southern Province, Patrick Sibofu’s constant reference to his wife ignites my curiosity, and we decide to go home with him to meet the woman he says has been the wind beneath his wings.

“You know this business of farming is hard, but when you have a partner who is meeting you every step of the way, things become a lot easier,” he says.

Mr Sibofu, 49, is one of the farmers who has benefitted from conservation farming trainings offered by various organisations, including Caritas Zambia, over the last 10 years.

And so when the team from Caritas Zambia come to assess the damage in the area, he is one of the respondents to help explain how families are surviving.

We find his wife, Margaret Tembo, cutting vegetables that are left-overs from the ones she was selling earlier at Dambwa market in Livingstone, a good 50 kilometres away