‘Infrastructure key to Africa’s integration agenda’

DOREEN NAWA, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea

THE completion of Kazungula Bridge and the Zambia Tanzania Kenya Power Inter-connector will help connect East and Southern Africa to the rest of the continent making Africa’s integration a reality, says Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA).

COMESA secretary general Chileshe Kapwepwe cited infrastructure as one of the constraints to economic development for most countries in Africa.

Ms Kapwepwe said greater economic activity, enhanced efficiency and increased competitiveness are hampered by inadequate transport and power infrastructure among others.