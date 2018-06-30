Information permsec extols Zambia Daily Mail

MWILA NTAMBI, Ndola

MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting Services Acting Permanent Secretary Isaac Chipampe has commended the Zambia Daily Mail for scooping two awards at the ongoing 54th Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF).Speaking when he toured the Daily Mail stand at the fair yesterday, Mr Chipampe said the newspaper company has demonstrated its prowess in Zambia’s media industry.

“I am here because I wanted to personally congratulate you and to encourage you to keep on working hard,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/