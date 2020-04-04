Information is key

THIS disease is novel;

scientists are still in the

laboratories to figure out

more definitive information

about it from all facets.

But what cannot be doubted is

its fatality – more than 50,000 have

died and over one million been

infected globally.

Fatality rate is about five percent.

But doctors through various

channels have given guidelines to

avoid contraction of the disease.

This information needs to get

to the 18 million plus Zambians,

especially that most of them are still

living their lives.

Unfortunately, there are still a

lot of people who have continued

their daily chores casually, hardly

washing their hands or sanitising,

not maintaining physical distances

or indeed wearing masks.

This is dangerous. But some

people cannot be entirely blamed

for being casual because they have

either not heard about COVID-19

or exactly what kind of disease

it is and indeed about how fast it

spreads.

The Bible says my people perish

because they lack knowledge (Hosea

4:6).

This is the reason why people

could be going about their daily

lives as though COVID-19 has not

yet reached Zambia. They lack

knowledge.

There could be some who have

this knowledge, but they still ignore

advice. This lack of wisdom needs

to be tackled, too.

At 39 cases, including one death,

there is urgent need to take the

message to every province, every

district, every ward, branch and

section so that all people – old and

young – are made aware about the

fatal disease, declared a pandemic

by the World Health Organisation.

There is a solution for these

deadly pandemic. The prescription

is simple: hand washing thoroughly

and regularly; keeping your

distance from other people in public

places such as malls, markets and

bus stations; isolating oneself if

unwell and if symptoms worsen,

reaching out to medical institutions.

By religiously adhering to medical

experts’ advice, the country can

reduce the transmission of the virus.

But this message should go out

to every resident in the country

and more importantly ensure that

everyone practises what is imparted

in them.

There in comes the role of

sensitisation, which to date has been

inadequate as evidenced by the

people still sticking to business as

usual.

There are various means of doing

so. In today’s world, multi-media

and digital platforms are the most

effective, but not the only one given

the limitation of these platforms.

Any additional efforts such as the

one by the Indian community in

Zambia are welcome.

In partnership with the Indian

community in Zambia, Government

has launched the coronavirus redalert

campaign aimed at sensitising

the public on the deadly virus.

The launch of the coronavirus

red-alert campaign is a very good

initiative because the pooled

resources and ideas are better used.

Both parties will identify

strategies and engage wellinformed

people to disseminate the

information to the public.

Currently, there are various

conspiracy theories about the virus

and others with wrong information

about the cure.

It is important, therefore, to let

the scientists who are well-informed

to do the job. In addition to that,

there is need to utilise all media

platforms to make sure that even

people from the remote corners of

Zambia also get the message.

There may be need to bring on

board musicians and dramatists

to come up with creative messages

of talking about COVID-19 in the

manner some sports stars have done

it.

It is good that this has already

started, as evidence by a police band

that has recorded a video with an

informative message. More of this

should be done.

Hopefully, this task will not be

commercialised. Of course those

involved need to have their costs

met, but this should not be at

commercial rates. This is not a

business deal.

It is, important ,too that as this

knowledge is being imparted, the

required protective material is put

in place.

It would be amiss to have people well informed but unable to protect

themselves because they do not have

even basic material like soap.

Thankfully, many individuals and

companies have come to the table

and are chipping in with an array of

support.

It can be done. It should be done.