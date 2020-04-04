Information is key

THIS disease is novel;
scientists are still in the
laboratories to figure out
more definitive information
about it from all facets.
But what cannot be doubted is
its fatality – more than 50,000 have
died and over one million been
infected globally.
Fatality rate is about five percent.
But doctors through various
channels have given guidelines to
avoid contraction of the disease.
This information needs to get
to the 18 million plus Zambians,
especially that most of them are still
living their lives.
Unfortunately, there are still a
lot of people who have continued
their daily chores casually, hardly
washing their hands or sanitising,
not maintaining physical distances
or indeed wearing masks.
This is dangerous. But some
people cannot be entirely blamed
for being casual because they have
either not heard about COVID-19
or exactly what kind of disease
it is and indeed about how fast it
spreads.
The Bible says my people perish
because they lack knowledge (Hosea
4:6).
This is the reason why people
could be going about their daily
lives as though COVID-19 has not
yet reached Zambia. They lack
knowledge.
There could be some who have
this knowledge, but they still ignore
advice. This lack of wisdom needs
to be tackled, too.
At 39 cases, including one death,
there is urgent need to take the
message to every province, every
district, every ward, branch and
section so that all people – old and
young – are made aware about the
fatal disease, declared a pandemic
by the World Health Organisation.
There is a solution for these
deadly pandemic. The prescription
is simple: hand washing thoroughly
and regularly; keeping your
distance from other people in public
places such as malls, markets and
bus stations; isolating oneself if
unwell and if symptoms worsen,
reaching out to medical institutions.
By religiously adhering to medical
experts’ advice, the country can
reduce the transmission of the virus.
But this message should go out
to every resident in the country
and more importantly ensure that
everyone practises what is imparted
in them.
There in comes the role of
sensitisation, which to date has been
inadequate as evidenced by the
people still sticking to business as
usual.
There are various means of doing
so. In today’s world, multi-media
and digital platforms are the most
effective, but not the only one given
the limitation of these platforms.
Any additional efforts such as the
one by the Indian community in
Zambia are welcome.
In partnership with the Indian
community in Zambia, Government
has launched the coronavirus redalert
campaign aimed at sensitising
the public on the deadly virus.
The launch of the coronavirus
red-alert campaign is a very good
initiative because the pooled
resources and ideas are better used.
Both parties will identify
strategies and engage wellinformed
people to disseminate the
information to the public.
Currently, there are various
conspiracy theories about the virus
and others with wrong information
about the cure.
It is important, therefore, to let
the scientists who are well-informed
to do the job. In addition to that,
there is need to utilise all media
platforms to make sure that even
people from the remote corners of
Zambia also get the message.
There may be need to bring on
board musicians and dramatists
to come up with creative messages
of talking about COVID-19 in the
manner some sports stars have done
it.
It is good that this has already
started, as evidence by a police band
that has recorded a video with an
informative message. More of this
should be done.
Hopefully, this task will not be
commercialised. Of course those
involved need to have their costs
met, but this should not be at
commercial rates. This is not a
business deal.
It is, important ,too that as this
knowledge is being imparted, the
required protective material is put
in place.
It would be amiss to have people well informed but unable to protect
themselves because they do not have
even basic material like soap.
Thankfully, many individuals and
companies have come to the table
and are chipping in with an array of
support.
It can be done. It should be done.
Information is key
