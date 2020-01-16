Influence of humans in mitigating climate change

Analysis: JOSHUA BANDA

NATURAL resource management plays a vital role in the sustainability of life.

With proper management of natural resources, we can mitigate global warming and other effects of climate change.

When I read the Bible, in Genesis 10: 12, 28-29, the Bible tells us that man was given authority by God to rule over the fish of the sea, the birds of the air and every creature that moves on the ground.

As if that was not enough, God further entrusted man with every seed-bearing plant.

Just in case you are wondering what I am talking about, the scripture talks about the creation of the heavens and the earth.

We have been given the responsibility to look after our environment well.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/