Inflation to drop – Zanaco

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZANACO Plc has projected a downward trend in the rate of inflation due to the expected stability of the Kwacha, improved foreign exchange reserves and the imminent International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal which is likely to attract investors.

The country’s inflation rate currently stands at 22.1 percent, down from 24.4 percent recorded in August this year, due to a general downward trend in price movements of both food and non-food items. Commenting on the development yesterday, Zanaco economists Dr Patrick Chileshe and Gerald Soko said in a statement that inflation slowdown is sustainable.

"Our projections point to a continued and generally smooth downtrend in Zambia's inflation up to the end of next year on two key factors. First, we expect the Zambian Kwacha to remain stable [in the range of K15-K17 per United States dollar] given elevated copper prices, improved foreign exchange reserves and the increasingly imminent IMF deal which is likely to keep offshore flows coming," they stated. "Second, weather forecasts are indicating a favourable rain pattern during the 2021/2022 season, thus suggesting that food supplies are likely to be in abundance next year as well. This is in addition to a general improvement in overall production with a gross domestic product [GDP] forecast growth rates of 1.9 percent, 3.4 percent and 4.1 percent in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively." Nevertheless, the duo stated that despite the encouraging picture, upside risks to inflation developments going forward do exist. "Key ones include elevated crude oil costs at the time that pockets of tight supply are