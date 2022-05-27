Inflation races to single digit

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA'S inflation rate has continued on a positive trajectory towards a single digit, declining to 10.2 percent from 11.5 percent in April 2022 owing to a decrease in price movements in both food and non-food items. And export earnings for refined copper in April 2022 decreased by 12.9 percent to K12.1 billion from K13.9 billion in March 2022 due to reduced production volumes. Releasing the monthly statistical bulletin yesterday, Zambia Statistics Agency interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the slowdown in annual inflation gives confidence to the economy and helps individuals and businesses to plan effectively. "He said the annual food inflation for May 2022 was recorded at 12.3 percent compared to 14.1 percent in April 2022. "This development was mainly attributed to