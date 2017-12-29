Inflation closes year at 6.1%

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE year-end annual inflation rate has improved to 6.1 percent from 7.5 percent last December.

And Zambia has recorded a second trade surplus this year valued at K421.7 million in November from a deficit of K885.2 million as the annual inflation rate closes the year with a 0.2 percentage point drop.

Central Statistical Office (CSO) director of census and statistics John Kalumbi said the movement of consumer price indices showed a steady increasing trend in the price of commodities during the period of December 2016 to December 2017.