Infertility in Zambia: More studies required

Analysis: FRANCIS CHEWE

LUSAKA IVF and Fertility Clinic (LIFC) recently marked four years of existence with a call for further studies to be undertaken on the extent of infertility in Zambia.

Unlike the old days when couples called each other names when befallen with such problems, Icalo baliwamya not so?

Thanks to the advancements in the health sector, the past problems now have proper solutions and answers. From being abandoned, depressed, humiliated, insulted and maltreated, women suffered the most when it came to issues of infertility, even though infertility in men is the cause of 50 percent of cases of a couple’s inability to conceive. The economic, psychological, social and cultural burdens fall disproportionately on women.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/