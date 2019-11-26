Industrialisation way to go for Zambia, says French envoy

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

ZAMBIA needs to focus on industrialisation, economic diversification and education to overcome economic problems, French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger has said.

Mr Berger said while Zambia is endowed with a lot of natural resources, the country continues grappling with economic growth because it largely depends on copper and maize, among others.

"For me, Zambia is too much dependent on copper and on mining and also on hydro power