PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) created over 4,000 jobs through its agriculture, agro-processing and renewable energy projects in some parts of the country between 2017 and 2019.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu said the 4,370 jobs were created at new enterprises through direct investments and partnerships with the private sector.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/