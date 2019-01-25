Indunas lead 125 defectors out of UPND

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

THREE indunas from Nakatongo area in Lwanginga ward in Kalabo district and 124 of their subjects have defected from the United Party for National Development (UPND) to the governing Patriotic Front (PF).

Senior Induna Manyima said in an interview yesterday that thee UPND members have decided to join PF because of the development projects Government is implementing in the area.