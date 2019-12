KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

INDO-Zambia Bank (IZB) has disbursed more than K2.2 billion to various sectors of the economy in a quest to remain a key player in the transformation of Zambia.

The capital injection is as at November 30.

IZB managing director Maheshkumar Bansal said the bank has also grown its totalĀ deposit portfolio in excess of K4 billion CLICK TO READ MORE