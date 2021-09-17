Indo steps forward to support, develop Celtic

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NEWLY-PROMOTED MTN Super League side Kafue Celtic Football Club (KCFC) have clinched a US$30,000 (about K550,000) kit sponsorship for the 2021/2022 season from Indo Zambia Bank. The year platinum sponsorship deal with Celtic, aka Crocs, was unveiled at a colourful ceremony in Lusaka yesterday. Indo Zambia Bank managing director Shashidhar Kowdichar said the financial institution has been keenly following the remarkable progress of Celtic and found its aspirations to resonate with the bank’s brand values. Kowdichar said the convergence in the philosophy and sense of national duty has culminated into the sponsorship. “The Indo Zambia Bank and KCFC partnership brings together a formidable force of a world-class local bank in IZB and a talented local football team, which has fought its way into the Premier League and produced talent which has been exported from Zambia to the European League,” he said. Celtic are credited with developing top Chipolopolo players striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu. Kowdichar said his bank is convinced that the partnership with KCFC will add significant value to the society. “We believe our sponsorship will not only support the performance of the club but shall also support the club’s development initiatives such as the plan to build an academy aimed at CLICK TO READ MORE