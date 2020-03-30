News

Indian community goes into self-quarantine

March 30, 2020
1 Min Read
A USUALLY crowded United Church of Zambia All Saints Congregation in Kabwe was deserted following a 14-day suspension of church gatherings announced by national church mother bodies yesterday. PICTURE: CHAMBO NG’UNI

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
THE Association of the Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) has asked its members to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.
It has also requested members to close all businesses except those offering essential services and products.
AICZ secretary general Zuber Dasu said in a statement yesterday that the situation is serious and urged all Zambians to play their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“As you are all aware, if the spread is not controlled, the consequences will be catastrophic. We have to be responsible and CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor


Facebook Feed

Ad1