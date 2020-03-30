Indian community goes into self-quarantine

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Association of the Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) has asked its members to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

It has also requested members to close all businesses except those offering essential services and products.

AICZ secretary general Zuber Dasu said in a statement yesterday that the situation is serious and urged all Zambians to play their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“As you are all aware, if the spread is not controlled, the consequences will be catastrophic. We have to be responsible and CLICK TO READ MORE