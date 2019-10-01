India, Zambia forge strong relations

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

INDIA was one of the first countries to accord recognition to Zambia after its independence. First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda worked closely with then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to lay the foundations of the Non-Aligned Movement and South-South Cooperation. On the firm foundation laid by Dr Kaunda and Indian leaders, the bilateral relations between the two countries have gained in strength over the decades. The Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ngulkham Jathom Gangte is in today`s column discussing various avenues the two countries are undertaking to further intensify investment, trade and development cooperation between the two countries. He also talks about the economic benefits that will accrue from President Edgar Lungu’s recent visit to Indian.

Mr Gangte who says Zambia remains one of the top investment destinations in Africa, urges the country to, however, reduce the cost of borrowing to mitigate the impact of the current economic downturn. He urges Government to avoid commercial loans and instead opt for soft loans.

Here is the verbatim exchange with the Indian top envoy:

Q: How is the bilateral relations between Zambia and India like?