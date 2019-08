ANGELA CHISHIMBA, New Delhi

THE Indian government has donated 1,000 metric tonnes of rice and 100 tonnes of milk to hunger-stricken areas in Zambia.

And the Asian country has also given Zambia 100 solar irrigation pumps.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said his government will create an incubation centre for small and medium enterprises in Zambia.