Independents flood ballots

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Chipata, Solwezi

WHILE the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) remain the two most dominant political parties going into the general elections, independent candidates are emerging as the third force. It seems being independent is now the most fashionable thing for politicians not adopted by their respective parties since Zambia made a return to multi-party politics in 1991.

The last session of Parliament boasted 14 independent Members of Parliament, a huge increase from the days of Chrispin Sibetta when he could be the only independent MP in the House representing the backwater Luena in Western Province. But now they can be found in a number of places.

While it is difficult to tell how many will be successful in the August 12 elections, if even one-third of the candidates standing as independents are successful, they will be on course to eclipse the number which was in the last session of Parliament.