Independent power producers to sell commodity to consumers

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Electricity Act has been revised to enable Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to sell the commodity to any consumer other than Zesco Limited, Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said.

The benefits of this concept, which is dubbed as Open Access, is that customers are allowed to choose better electricity or power source alternative, rather than being forced to buy power from the utility monopoly that usually charges higher prices.

The Open Access also entails a non-discriminatory provision for the use of already existing Zesco transmission lines or distribution system or associated facilities lines or system by any licencee or consumer or a person engaged in generation, in accordance with the regulations specified by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

"So today, if you build a power plant of whatever type, you can sell electricity directly to KCM [Konkola Copper Mines] or Mopani or any other