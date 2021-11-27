Indeni shuts down

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has put Indeni Petroleum Refinery in Ndola on care and maintenance, Minister of Energy Peter Kapala announced last evening. Mr Kapala said Government has begun to look at modalities that will reduce the cost of transporting petroleum products and improve efficiency in the delivery of petroleum products. He said the reform process in the petroleum subsector is in line with the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto, which promises the restructuring of the fuel supply chain so as to achieve least cost pricing while ensuring stable supply of petroleum products. “As you may be aware, the sector has been marred with a lot of inefficiencies which have increased the cost of the various petroleum products,” Mr Kapala said. “The reforms are aimed at ensuring that there is adequate, reliable and affordable supply of petroleum products in the country. The overall objective of the reforms will be to increase security of supply of petroleum products in the country.

"The Government intends to implement under transportation to