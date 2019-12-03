Indeni needs $2 billion for recapitalisation

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

INDENI Petroleum Refinery requires US$2 billion for recapitalisation, managing director David Lungu has said.

Mr Lungu said finding an equity partner for the acquisition of 49 percent stake is a better financing option to enable it to produce petroleum products beyond 100 percent.

He said in an interview in Ndola over the weekend that there is need for Indeni to bring in investment which will expand the capacity beyond the current design CLICK TO READ MORE