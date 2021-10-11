Indeni future hangs in balance

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

INDENI Petroleum Refinery will reopen before the end of this year, but its future hangs in the balance if US$200 million is not sourced for equipment upgrade.

In April this year, Government shut down the refinery situated in Ndola, which accounts for 40 percent of the national petroleum requirements.

Early this year, Government granted oil marketing companies a waiver to import finished petroleum products at a cheaper price.

The waiver was given to 81 companies to import a total of 1.9 billion litres of diesel and 934 million litres of petrol.

Minister of Energy Peter Kapala said in an interview recently that arrangements are being made to ensure Indeni is