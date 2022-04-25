Indeni, Celtic, Dynamos demoted

MULWANDA LUPIYA, STEPHEN PHIRI, Ndola, Kabwe

AFTER eight uninterrupted seasons in the top flight, Lusaka Dynamos, who had dreamt of dominating locally and playing continental football, will have to do with National Division One football next season following their relegation yesterday. Also gone with Dynamos are 'Oilmen' Indeni and Kafue Celtic. They join Konkola Blades, whose demotion was confirmed last weekend. Both Blades and Celtic were promoted last season while Indeni have been in the top flight since 2020. From the four promoted sides, Chambishi and Kansanshi Dynamos have been able to survive in the top flight where they will be joined next season by Lumwana Radiants, MUZA, NAPSA Stars and one between legendary sides Nchanga Rangers and Mufulira Wanderers. With one round of games remaining, it is now all decided both at the top and the bottom with Red Arrows declared champions while the bottom four are Blades, Celtic, Indeni and Dynamos although they may change their placings after their last games. Bruce Musakanya's 70th minute strike earned visiting Kansanshi a 1-0 win over Dynamos in Lusaka to push the North-Western Province side to 47 points. For Dynamos, who could