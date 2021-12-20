Indeni accuse Arrows of fraud

ROBINSON KUNDA,Lusaka

INDENI have complained over the late postponement of their Week 17 match against Red Arrows which should have been played yesterday, with club chairman Stephen Lilongwe suspecting foul play. But Arrows have urged Indeni to check COVID-19 results for affected players with Football House if they are in doubt. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala said in a statement issued by association communications manager Sydney Mungala that the match was postponed due to incidences of Covd-19 in the Arrows camp. But Indeni boss Lilongwe described the postponement as unfair, more especially that communication from FAZ came after his team had already travelled to Lusaka. Lilongwe said the club is of the opinion that there is manipulation of issues of wanting to know the outcome of the game between Zanaco and Zesco in the race for the ABSA Cup slots. Zanaco played Zesco in Lusaka yesterday. “Our feeling is that this is foul play, though… initially the game was a televised fixture but moved from sunset to Nkoloma Stadium. Then this communication that reached us at 21:00hrs yesterday (Saturday) when we had already travelled,” he said.

