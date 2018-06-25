Indeco House risks closure

KAPALA CHISUNKA

INDECO House in Lusaka risks being closed due to unsanitary conditions at the building which compromises the health of tenants and other users, the Lusaka City Council has said.

Council acting public relations manager George Sichimba said in a statement yesterday that an inspection of the building by public health inspectors last Wednesday established that the facility does not meet prescribed public health standards.

“The inspection revealed that the building is verminous, has dirty toilets, blocked sanitary pipes and insufficient supply of water, thereby exposing tenants to risks of contracting diseases CLICK TO READ MORE