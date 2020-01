PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD woman of Ndola who intentionally made three young boys scratch and touch her private parts after promising them jiggies has been sentenced to 45 years imprisonment.

Precious Tembo will, however, only spend 15 years behind bars because her sentences of 15 years each in three counts will run concurrently.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/