Increased investment in oil seed value chain bears fruits

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

CRUSHERS and Edible Oils Refiners Association (CEDORA) says increased investment in the oil seed value chain has resulted in the cultivation of soya beans rising to 300,000 tonnes this season from 100,000 tonnes in 2014.

This has been possible because small-scale farmers have noticed that crushers are paying good prices for soya beans.

In a statement issued on Monday, CEDORA director Aubrey Chibumba said currently, soya bean is trading between K9 to K12 per kilogramme compared to last season when the price closed at K5 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, Mr Chibumba said the price of cooking oil has gone up due to the weakening of the exchange rate over time, which has affected local manufacturers.

Currently, a 2.5 litres of cooking oil is selling at over K109 while five litres is selling at