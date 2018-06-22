‘Increase tobacco production for economic growth’

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has advised farmers to increase their production of tobacco to significantly contribute to the country’s economic growth and raise income at household level.In the 2017/18 garnering season, Zambia is expected to produce 23 million kilogrammes compared to 250,000 million and 180,000 million kilogrammes in Zimbabwe and Malawi respectively.

Minister of Agriculture permanent secretary Julius Shawa, however, urged farmers to ensure that they apply good agricultural practices that conserve biodiversity of the environment as they increase production.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/