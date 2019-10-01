‘Increase livestock production’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA needs to increase and sustain livestock production to meet the growing food demand by coming up with management strategies to safeguard and promote forage and rangeland grazing areas for ruminants like goats, cattle and sheep.

Forage is a plant material eaten by grazing livestock, while rangelands are grasslands, woodlands, wetlands, and deserts that are grazed by domestic livestock or wild animals.

University of Zambia (UNZA) senior lecturer Kalaluka Munyinda said despite the country's livestock sector performing well, poor pasture and