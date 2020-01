ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says an increase in taxes on the importation of second-hand clothing will not deter citizens from buying the goods as their purchase decision is based on quality.

Customs duty on second- hand clothing, popularly known as salaula, is at 25 percent while value added tax is charged at 16 percent.