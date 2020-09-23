Increase funding to livestock sector, State told

KELLY NJOMBO, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

A VETERINARY expert, Ntombi Mudenda, has advised Government to consider increasing funding towards livestock development in the 2021 national budget for it to realise its full potential.

In an interview on Monday, Dr Mudenda said with appropriate investment, the livestock sector can contribute significantly to economic growth as well as stimulate growth in other sectors.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu will unveil the budget on Friday.

“As the Minister of Finance presents the 2021 national budget, more resources should be channelled towards livestock development because that is where we can really diversify successfully to boost our economy. This will help address various challenges affecting growth of the sector,” Dr Mudenda, who is also Veterinary Association of Zambia president, said.

She said in as much as research is critical, more emphasis must be placed on livestock production and