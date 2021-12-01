Inconsistent sides face off

Blades host Nkana looking to end 8-match winless run

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

COACH Mulenga Chewe today has a chance to make a big impression in his first game in charge, with Konkola Blades taking on inconsistent Nkana at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

On Monday, Blades coach Levy ‘Chabby’ Chabala became the latest managerial casualty after the club announced his dismissal.

The club has appointed Chewe, a former Mufulira Wanderers coach, to take charge in an interim role.

After being impressive in National Division One, Blades came to the Super League with a hype and delivered the first upset of the season by beating Power Dynamos 1-0 on the opening day.

Their second win was a 2-0 victory over Zanaco in Lusaka on September 25, but since then, they have gone on an eight-match winless run of four losses and