‘Include bostic, genkem on restricted drugs list’

STAFRANCE ZULU

Ndola

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) should consider enlisting bostic or genkem as a restricted drug because of its harmful effects on the health of consumers.

The home-made inhalant is produced from styrofoam (a foam used for building insulation) which is dissolved in petrol.

The drug is commonly taken by children living in the streets to ‘get high’.

Ndola District Commissioner Anthony Katongo said the illicit substance is proving to be harmful to children, who are becoming a nuisance in society.

Mr Katongo was speaking during a sensitisation meeting against drugs and alcohol abuse at Ndola Trust School.

The campaign was organised by Ndola Lions Club of Kansenshi District in collaboration with DEC.

“Please, ensure that you deal with this drug, which children in the streets and in some schools take to get high,” Mr Katongo said.

He said shisha, which has also become common in some drinking and recreation spots, should