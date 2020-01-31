Incident-free academic year for UNZA, please

Dear editor,

CONGRATULATIONS to all students who cleared their examinations at the University of Zambia and they will be attending their graduation in due course.

Let’s hope that as the new academic year starts, it will be incident-free.

It is the only way that UNZA will maintain its prestigious position among other renowned higher institutions of learning.

Frequent closures will impact negatively on the standing of the institution.

Furthermore, closures also affect the morale of both students and academic staff.

CONCERNED PARENT